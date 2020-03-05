Mayor proclaims Aug. 9 to 16 Blues Week in Nanaimo

This year the Nanaimo Blues Society is hoping to extend its Summertime Blues Festival and bring a week’s worth of events to Nanaimo.

On March 4, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog proclaimed Aug. 9 to 16, 2020 as Blues Week in Nanaimo. Nanaimo Blues Society vice-president Doug Fetherston said the regular Sunday night blues jam at the Queen’s on Aug. 9 will mark the start of blues celebrations that will continue through the Summertime Blues festival on Aug. 13 to 16.

Fetherston said he hopes to partner with downtown businesses and venues to fill out the week with more blues events. He said it’s a return to the old days of Summertime Blues when it was held at Diana Krall Plaza before moving to its current home at Maffeo Sutton Park.

“I’ve always wanted to reconnect with that…” Fetherston said of partnering with businesses in the downtown core. “I’d like to give back and also get them involved in doing something to drive more business downtown.”

Fetherston said one idea he’s considered is creating a ‘passport’ that attendees can get stamped at each event they attend, and those who fill out the passport will be eligible for a prize. He also said having a week’s worth of events would be an incentive for out-of-town visitors to stay in Nanaimo longer.

Fetherston is also open to suggestions from local businesses that are interested in hosting an event during Blues Week. Fetherston can be reached at dfether@telus.net.

