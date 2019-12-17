Maureen Washington to perform at Knox United Church in Parksville

Maureen Washington and her band will be performing at Knox United Church for one of the last concerts of the holiday season. The Victoria-based singer performs a range of jazz and blues inspired tunes, from Christmas favourites to pop hits. (Courtesy of Maureen Washington)

Maureen Washington will grace the stage at Knox United Church for a performance of Christmas music and more on Dec. 20.

Washington is a Victoria-based jazz and blues singer. She’s performed in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area before, but hasn’t been back for a few years.

This show will feature a variety of jazz and blues infused tunes, from familiar Christmas songs to covers of the Bee Gees, Maroon 5 and even Britney Spears.

“The show always will pull on the heartstrings. We’ll laugh, we’ll cry, we might be angry at some things – we take you through a whole gamut of emotions, with lots of fun,” said Washington.

Washington will appear with her backing band, composed of Karel Roessingh on piano, Joey Smith on double bass and Damian Graham on drums. Graham grew up in Parksville.

“The quality of the show is fantastic, and the gentlemen are just a lot of fun. So we have lots of fun stage banter back and forth with one another,” said Washington.

Washington didn’t start her music career until her 30s. She had always wanted to be a performer, but put those dreams on the back burner in order to raise a family. She moved to Victoria from Prince George to chase that dream.

“It was a big blind leap of faith that it was going to work out, and it’s been absolutely brilliant. Bumps and bruises along the way of course, but I’ve been really blessed,” said Washington.

“Working with Karel, Damien and Joey, these are some of Victoria’s top musicians. And the honour of working with them, and connecting on-stage with them – it’s a dream come true.”

Washington says that what she loves most about performing is the ability to connect with the audience, and allow them to take a break from their every day lives to feel something real.

“If you’re going through a lot of stress, or some anxiety, I welcome people in to stop for those two hours, let go of whatever’s going on, and to feel something real. And if you are full of joy and excitement, then I want to lift you higher. If you’re low, I want to lift you up, and just let you have a moment to breathe. That’s what my job is,” said Washington.

The show at Knox United is being put on in partnership with Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Fireside Books or online at www.gzalounge.com.