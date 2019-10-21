Matt Mays ready to howl into the Victoria night

Matt Mays comes to Victoria Oct. 22 as part of his nationwide Howl at the Night tour. Video still/CBCMusic.ca

Canadian rocker Matt Mays may seem a bit scattered in the approach to his current concert tour, Howl at the Night.

But the transition from the Juno Award-winning singer’s more “woody and mellow” material to an “electric and stormy” finish is more an illustration of his range as a songwriter. The Halifax-raised musician brings both elements to the McPherson Playhouse stage on Oct. 22.

Mays, who won a Juno for Rock Album of the Year in 2014 for Coyote, has in past alternated between playing high-energy rock and roll shows in clubs and arenas and performing his semi-acoustic gigs in theatres. Howl at the Night brings the two elements together for the first time.

He describes the show as “a journey through songs, old and new … without a doubt, it’ll leave everyone in the house howling at the night!”

The tour follows a summer playing electric shows with his full band and acoustic dates, on the Dark Promises Tour. Other recent highlights include playing U.S. dates alongside The Gaslight Anthem, doing a set at the Outlaw Music Festival supporting Willie Nelson, and his first headline concert at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Opening things up for Mays will be singer/songwriter Skye Wallace, whose new self-titled album has received much acclaim. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $32.50. They’re available at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or the Royal or McPherson Theatre box offices.

