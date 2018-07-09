Marv Machura and Friends to play Vernon

Marv Machura and Friends will be Jammin' in Justice July 11.

Machura is a singer-songwriter in the contemporary singer-songwriter traditions of artists like Gordon Lightfoot, Ian Tyson, John Denver, John Mellencamp, Tom Petty and Steve Earle. He has released four CDs, published 20-plus songs in Nashville, and is currently working on several new projects from his home and studio in Vernon.

Machura will be joined by friends and top-drawer local musicians Kerry Hutter (bass/vocals) and Bruce Collis (percussion/vocals). Together they will play an engaging mix of original and classic songs.

“Expect to hear some great vocal harmonies and jam rhythms from this group,” Machura said. “I’m excited about this arrangement: together we weave a fantastic groove.”

And if you miss Marv Machura and Friends in Vernon at 12 p.m., they are also performing in Lumby July 11 at 7 p.m. in the Park.

This outdoor concert in Justice Park is free to attend and is family-friendly. For more information visit www.marvmachura.com or call 250-307-1505.

