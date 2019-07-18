Market and music tonight at Gyro Park

Grapevine is a courtesy of the Trail Times, not a guaranteed submission. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Thursday, Gyro Park, 5-9 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present the Lester McLean Band. Rhythm and blues with Tony Ferraro on drums. Opening act Brad Lee Whiplash & the Werewolves of Thunder. Food trucks, market, beer and wine garden. Entrance by donation. Perfect opportunity to bring a lawn chair or a blanket, get outside and listen to live music with friends. Remember to bring cash for the market. No smoking, no dogs.

• Friday, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. Triple Threat Experience performing The Lion King JR. Featuring students, aged 7-17 from the three-week summer intensive program. Runs again July 20, 7 p.m. and July 21, 3 p.m.

Upcoming

• July 25, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Devils You Don’t. Jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

• July 27, Cedar Avenue, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market. Plants, fresh produce, home baking, handcrafted goods, entertainment and more. Runs again Aug. 10, Aug. 24.

• Aug. 1, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Holly Hyatt, a West Kootenay singer, songwriter and bass player.

• Aug. 2, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family Day. Free event featuring the STEAM Truck, Ferguson’s Castle, pizza, games, technology and history. For info call 250.364.0821.

• Aug. 8, Gyro Park, 5-8:30 p.m. Night Market and Music in the Park present Locarno Band featuring Tonye Aganaba.

• Aug. 12, Trail Riverfront Centre, 11 a.m. for Pico’s Puppet Palace. Join Pico and friends in the story of the golden lagoon.

• Aug. 15, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Blue Crush. Featuring Jason Thomas and Tonnie Stewart, classic music that you will make you want to get up and dance.

• Aug. 22, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Hairlöss. Five-piece group of dads covering rock hits from the past and present.

• Aug. 29, Gyro Park, 7 p.m. Music in the Park presents Old Time Fiddlers.

