Mark Strahl wants to help get your photo in every home from Chilliwack to Hope

Chilliwack/Hope MP, Mark Strahl, is seeking public contributions for his 2019 Annual Calendar, which will be delivered to every household in his constituency. (File photo)

Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack/Hope, has put out a public call for photographs for his 2019 Annual Calendar.

“We live in one of the most beautiful ridings in Canada,” said Strahl, who’s been the area’s MP since 2011.

“I am requesting your help in sharing the best parts of Chilliwack (and) Hope, and showcasing your talent through the amazing pictures you capture.”

Thirteen different photographs will be featured in MP Strahl’s calendar, which will be delivered to every household across the constituency.

Those interested in this opportunity are asked to submit their digital photographs to mark.strahl@parl.gc.ca with their name, location the photographs were taken, and a brief description.

The deadline to submit photographs is November 16 to ensure the calendar is ready for January 2019.

