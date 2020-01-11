Mark Hellman brings Pete Seeger tribute to Fanny Bay

The next performance in the 'Live At Fanny Bay Hall' concert series sees Victoria actor and performer, Mark Hellman, present his tribute to folk singer and icon, Pete Seeger, with his show The Incompleat Folksinger.

Mark Hellman pays a transcendent tribute to legendary folk singer Pete Seeger that will have you humming and singing along in "The Incompleat Folksinger." (Submitted)

Hellman presents much of the music of Seeger, accompanying himself on banjo and 12-string guitar, and tells stories from Seeger’s book, The Incompleat Folksinger, not just about the man, but the politics of the time and fascinating pieces of American history. Mark recreates the times and struggles of Seeger, and draws his audience into a major sing-along event.

With excerpts from Seeger’s book of the same name, and featuring 29 favourite songs from his early years, be ready to tap your feet and sing out.

The show takes place at the Fanny Bay Community Hall (7793 Island Highway South) at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18. Tickets ($20 advance) available at Weinbergs Good Food in Buckley Bay, Salish Sea Market in Bowser, Laughing Oyster, or at the door ($24).