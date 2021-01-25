Maple Syrup Festival in Duncan cancelled

Larry Fiege, right, from Fiege’s Farm shows a rapt audience the old-fashioned way to tap a Bigleaf Maple during the Maple Syrup Festival at the BC Forest Discovery Centre Feb. 1 and 2, 2020. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

The BC Forest Discovery Centre and the Vancouver Island Sapsuckers announced this week that the Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival is cancelled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with sadness that we must announce the cancellation of what would have been the 14th Annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival hosted by the Vancouver Island Sapsuckers here at the BC Forest Discovery Centre, however the safety of the public, our members and staff is our first priority in these unprecedented times,” said a news release.

“We are still very confident and optimistic that when the time is right, we will once again open our doors and welcome all of you to our Centre in the upcoming year.”

The release went on to say that the colder weather has brought on the running of the sap, and encouraged people to use what they’ve learned from the Sapsuckers in previous years at the festival to tap their own trees.

The annual syrup festival is a popular event at the BC Forest Discovery Centre, with tree tapping demonstrations, vendors, a chance to ride the train and more. Hundreds of people normally flock to the event.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is a not for profit museum and relies on sponsorships, donations and memberships in order to continue its operations. Special event and membership information can be found at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com or by calling 250-715-1113 extension 23.

Cowichan Valley Citizen