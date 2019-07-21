Maple Ridge musician’s newest album about “unrequitedness”

Rob Taylor’s new album Passionate Crime is a mix of folk, rock and blues with a hint of Celtic.

The album is about unrequitedness.

“When something is in your sight but not within your reach and following your passion despite whatever it takes,” said the singer songwriter who calls Maple Ridge his home.

Imagery for the video will be Taylor looking down on himself from the rafters at the upper backside of a stage.

“Looking down and seeing yourself, or a projection of you or something else that hasn’t quite come to manifest yet or almost did but nevertheless, you’re removed from where you want to be,” said Taylor.

And for Taylor the projection is his own quest to one day play a large soft cedar theatre cabaret stage with a production.

This is Taylor’s second album, his first, A Special Occasion, was released in 2016.

Passionate Crime has eight fully-accompanied songs on it that Taylor worked on with producer and engineer, Stew Kirkwood.

The pair played all of the instruments including the melodica, a keyboard instrument that plays like a harmonica, and the dulcimer, a stringed instrument that is played with a hammer.

But because the album has a full-band feeling to it, Taylor thought it wasn’t right to have only two names listed on the cover. So, to have some fun, he made up three other names, like the dulcimer player who is named “Luka Migo”, and a bassist whose name is “Tony Vino”.

Taylor plans to have his next album out within the next year.

He played at the Fusion Festival this past weekend in Surrey.

He will also be playing Music in the Park on Aug. 15, in Memorial Peace park, downtown Maple Ridge.

And the Rob Taylor Quintet will be playing in the upcoming Jazz Vespers at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

Jazz Vespers takes place at 4 p.m. the last Sunday of the month.

After Taylor, Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks will be performing on Aug. 25, the Jeremy Wong Quartet on Sept. 29 and Maya Rae with Miles Black and Friends on Oct. 27.

For more information call 604-463-9611 or go to goldenearsunited.ca.

