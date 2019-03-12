Maple Ridge launch of Intrepid Reporter’s memoir

Veteran journalist George Garrett's new memoir to be launched Mar. 16 in Maple Ridge

Retired reporter George Garrett is launching his memoir detailing his most harrowing, humorous and humiliating stories of behind-the-scenes moments during his illustrious journalism career.

Garrett grew up on a farm in Moose Jaw, Sask., with an insatiable curiosity. That led him into radio and to British Columbia, where he became a reporter from the mid-1950s to the 1990s.

He spent more than 40 years with CKNW, in addition to working with BCTV and Global TV.

In George Garrett Intrepid Reporter, he tells the stories of his investigative tactics, from posing as an accident victim to uncover questionable practices of an insurance claim lawyer to pretending to be a tow-truck driver to expose a forgery scheme. He even got an interview with a local nudist colony by “baring it all.”

He also writes about the big stories that happened during his career, such as when former premier Bill Vander Zalm was investigated by the RCMP, as well as former premier Bill Bennett’s involvement in an inside trading scheme.

It was only while Garrett was writing this memoir that he realized how exciting his life was.

“I realized that indeed I had led an extraordinarily interesting life in what many considered to be the ‘golden years’ of radio during an exciting time in B.C.’s colourful history,” he wrote in his introduction.

This memoir was written entirely from memory.

“I did not keep notes, but I’ve easily been able to recall incidents and the people involved,” Garrett wrote.

He decided to write the book so that his four grandchildren would know what he did in his life.

Garrett has received numerous awards and recognition, including the Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jack Webster Foundation, and the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada Lifetime Achievement Award. He is an honourary life member of the RCMP Veterans Association, an associate member of the Vancouver Superannuated Police Officers Association and an honourary constable of the New Westminster Police Department.

Garrett is donating author royalties from sales of the book to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society.

• The book launch is from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 16 at Black Bond Books in Haney Place Mall, 11900 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.