Maple Ridge actress in hilarious comedy Social Security

Marla Todd, right, who hails from Maple Ridge, alongside Margaret Shearman in their role as an art dealer couple in Surrey Little Theatre’s upcoming production Social Security. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge actress has a leading role in Surrey Little Theatre’s production of Social Security.

Marla Todd along with Margaret Shearman play an art dealer couple in the hilarious Broadway comedy by Andrew Bergman, directed by Kayt Roth.

The story follows the couple whose domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife’s goody-goody nerd of a sister portrayed by Cindy Atkinson, with Brent Flink as her uptight CPA husband, and Teresa Mulligan as her archetypal Jewish mother. They are going to try to save their college-student daughter from the horrors of living only for sex. However the mother hits it off with the elderly artist played by Ian Harrison, who is the art dealers’ best client.

RELATED: Maple Ridge actress in Sealed for Freshness

Todd, was last seen playing the role of Bonnie in Sealed for Freshness. Previously she played Claire in Rumours for Theatre in the Country. She is a graduate of Victoria Motion Picture School and has studied with numerous acting coaches in Vancouver.

Bergman began his motion picture career with Blazing Saddles, which, along with The In-Laws, Fletch, and Soapdish, were nominated by the American Film Institute as among the greatest comedies of all time.

As well as Social Security he also wrote Working Title and he recently adapted his popular film, Honeymoon in Vegas into a raved-about Broadway musical.

“Social Security is a play about how love is not just a young person’s game, but that it can come to us at any age, in any form, and when we’re least expecting it,” said Roth.

Roth made her Surrey Little Theatre debut last season with Sealed For Freshness that won Outstanding Supporting Actor, Outstanding Graphic Design, and Outstanding Properties from the Fraser Valley Zone Festival as well as award nominations by the Community Theatre Coalition including Best Production and Director.

Social Security runs Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m. from Oct. 17 to Nov. 16 at Surrey Little Theatre, 7027 184th Street. Sunday matinees will run at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

Tickets are $20 or $18 for seniors 65+.

To purchase tickets go to surreylittletheate.com or call 1-800-838-3006.

For more information email info@surreylittletheatre.com.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter