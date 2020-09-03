Maple Ridge a backdrop for latest Netflix romantic comedy

Filming of Love, Guaranteed was done – in part – along 224th Street last fall

Love, Guaranteed was filmed in part in Maple Ridge. The movie, released Sept. 3 on Netflix, stars Rachel Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. (Netflix screengrab)

Maple Ridge’s 224th Street, including the bandstand and several of its quaint shops, continue to serve as a popular backdrop for the filming industry.

The release of Love, Guaranteed on Netflix Thursday, Sept. 3, was just one more such example.

This film is described as a feel-good, romantic comedy.

To save her small law firm, a lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love, after going on more than 900 dates and failing to find love on any of them.

But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

The movie, directed by Mark Steven Johnson, was filmed last fall in numerous locations around the Lower Mainland, much of it in and around downtown Vancouver and the port.

But familiar landmarks can be seen from Fort Langley, as well as Maple Ridge. While much of the shooting in late October and early Novmember 2019 took part inside Ridge Studios, some was done near the studio entrance, in the immediate area along 224th Street, and at Ken’s Book Case on 119th Avenue.

There have been more than 250 movies filmed in Maple Ridge according to the industry website IMDb.

And according to the municipality, film production in 2019 contributed more than $138,000 in direct revenue to the City of Maple Ridge through permits and licences. And with more than 318 shooting days, the economic benefit to the community in that time was estimated at $3.18 million (based on a minimum economic impact of $10,000 per shooting day).

For instance, underway soon at Ridge Studies, season two of Two Sentence Horror Stories is set to shoot between early October and mid-December.

And, in neighbouring Pitt Meadows, producer Cecil O’Connor is filming season one of The Big Sky. Shooting was set to begin at the end of August, and carry through until mid-January.

