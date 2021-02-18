Maple Blues award winner in online concert streamed from White Rock studio

Angel Forrest, 2021 Maple Blues Female Vocalist of the Year, will be saluted in an online streaming concert hosted by Blue Frog Studios on Saturday (Feb. 20) at 7 p.m.

It’s a replay of her pre-pandemic 2019 concert recorded in the White Rock studios, featuring her partner Denis Coulombe and guitarist Ricky Paquette.

Being honoured in the same category for the sixth year in a row underlines that Forrest is simply one of the most powerful singers in the contemporary blues scene today, with a distinctive voice and fiery personality that has won over thousands of fans around the world.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, and 10 albums to her credit, Forrest – also a finalist at the International Blues Challenge 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. – is currently promoting a double live album, Electric Love, available in a limited numbered and signed edition.

As in the album, the 2019 concert features Forrest’s blend of sounds from blues to rock, and from original compositions to instantly recognizable classics.

Those purchasing tickets by Feb. 20 will also be entered in a draw to win a $100 gift certificate, courtesy of the White Rock BIA.

The virtual ticket for the concert is $9.50; to log in or sign up for access, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Peace Arch News