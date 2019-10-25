MAP: Halloween happenings around Langley

A list of all things Halloween in the community

Here is a list of all things Halloween happening around Langley. Some events are underway and others coming up. Happy haunting!

[Story continues below interactive map]

• Warren family display

Now until Oct. 31 at 20294 50th Ave.

Family decorates home for photo-ops.

• Brinkworth Dungeon’s Mansion of Monsters

Now until Nov. 2 at 22260 48th Ave.

Adults $10, kids under 10 years $5.

Portion of proceeds benefit JRFM Basics for Babies, and donations to Langley Food Bank welcome.

Nights for the Squeamish (less frightening) Monday to Thursday 7 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 6 to 8 p.m.

Trapped and Terrified Nights: Friday and Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m.

• Grave Tales (sold out)

Tours run until Nov. 3

Guided walks in Fort Langley feature ghost stories. Visit brownpapertickets.com in case tickets become available

• Haunted Graveyard of Brookswood

Oct. 24 to 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 4683 204th St.

$2 minimum donation to Sources Langley Food Bank.

• Halloween Family Fun

Oct. 25 at West Langley Hall, 9400 208th St. 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Ages one to eight. $5 per child. Register at RecExpress.tol.ca. Wear costumes, and enjoy crafts, cookie decorating and story time.

• Halloween Family Fun

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Richard Bulpitt Elementary 20965 77A Ave.

Ages two to 10. $8 per child

4 to 7 p.m. Register at RecExpress.tol.ca.

Dance your heart out in your Halloween costume. Take a picture in the photo booth and enjoy snacks and treats at the concession.

• Jubilee Hall Halloween Howler

Jubilee Hall 7989 Bradner Rd.

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.

Dinner: 7 p.m.

Tickets $35.

Costumes encouraged not mandatory.

Cash bar only.

Tickets available at Wilway Lumber 28728 Fraser Hwy. or at brownpapertickets.com

• Ghosts, Ghoblins & Ghouls

Saturday, Oct. 26 at Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St.

All ages.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. register on RecExpress.tol.ca.

$10/family of four.

Dress up and join spooky activities like face painting and crafts, enjoy treats.

• Halloween Hoot

Thursday, Oct. 31. Register at RecExpress.tol.ca.

Ages three to five.

$17.75 per child.

– W.C. Blair Recreation Centre at 22200 Fraser Hwy. from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. register at RecExpress.tol.ca

Or

– Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre 27031 Fraser Hwy. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Halloween Skate

Thursday, Oct. 31

All ages. Drop-in, no registration.

Join a costume skate, colouring and more.

Loonie/Toonie rates apply.

– Aldergrove Community Centre, 27032 Fraser Hwy.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– George Preston Centre, 20699 42nd Ave.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

• Halloween Swim

Thursday, Oct. 31.

All ages. Drop-in event, no registration.

Aldergrove Community Centre, 27032 Fraser Hwy.

Toonie rates apply.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Whimsic Alley Halloween

Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

Harry Potter inspired display.

5 to 10 p.m., 7166 198th St.

Admission by donation to Langley Food Bank.

• Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

City Park parking lot, 4949 207th St.

A safe, family friendly event for parents and kids to come and Trick or Treat out of trunks of cars that have been decorated. There will be music, popcorn, hot chocolate, and lots of candy. Hosted by Town + Field Church.

• Circus House of Horrors

4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at Aldergrove Community Secondary, 26850 29th Ave.

$2 per person. Ask for less scary version for young children.

Concession and haunted house benefit dry grad.

