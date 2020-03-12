Many smaller scale theatrical productions, concerts still a go in Langley

What events are cancelled and what's still on as COVID-19 prevention measures increase:

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak being declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), many events are being postponed or even cancelled to prevent further spreading.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has banned all events with more than 250 people amid COVID-19 spreading concerns.

.

CANCELLED

The Juno Awards – Canada’s top honours for the music industry – were set for Sunday, March 15, but have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus concerns.

Langley’s own Dallas Smith was set to present at the ceremony in Saskatoon and was up for best country album of the year.

United Churches of Langley Ceilidh, which was set for March 19 in Fort Langley, has been cancelled.

Ceilidh coordinator Jack Williamson said the decision was made “in keeping with the recommendations, particularly social distancing, to help slow the spread of Covid-19 virus.”

The Ceilidh planned at Coghlan Hall in Aldergrove this Sunday, March 15 has also been cancelled.

But in “healthier times,” organizer Bob Long said, a Ceilildh will be put on in an effort to continue to preserve the 100-year-old hall.

.

SCHEDULED

As of now, smaller-scale entertainment events such as Trinity Western University’s production of The Tempest, running March 17 to 28 through SAMC Theatre, are still going ahead as planned.

Live comedy at Townhall Public House on March 12 at 8 p.m. is still on.

The Lights Up Theatre fundraiser “Disney Medley” is also going ahead as planned this Sunday, March 15 at Church in the Valley Theatre, as will Langley Centennial Museum’s sporting wear fashion shows at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

As of Thursday, March 12, Langley School District theatre productions are still going ahead as planned, which includes Narnia the Musical March 14 and 15 at the Chief Sepass Theatre as well as Walnut Grove Secondary School’s production of The Little Mermaid, April 2 to April 11.

Parks Canada is still operating Fort Langley National Historic Site as normal and will still offer spring break programming between March 16 and 27.

The following statement was issued by Parks Canada on Thursday, March 12.

“Services at Fort Langley National Historic Site have not been affected at this time. However, Parks Canada will continue to follow the guidance and recommendations from the Public Health Agency of Canada to mitigate risks to visitors and team members.”

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne’s performance with the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival’s inaugural Jazz in the Vine series installment is still set for March 19 at Glass House Estate Winery.

Langley Community Music School will go ahead with their Family Intro to Music Night on Thursday, March 19.

A poetry reading by Ontario-based poet Allan Briesmaster is still set for March 27 at 7 p.m. at Fort Gallery.

READ MORE: Coronavirus concerns are affecting a number of local events

As for larger gatherings in Langley, such as galas and banquets, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley “Roaring ’20s” charity gala is still planned for April 4 at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre.

The Township’s annual volunteer appreciation event is also currently still planned for April 2 at that same location.

Status of events are subject to change. Stay tuned for updates on local event cancellations.

Anyone attending an event in Langley are being reminded to follow the BC Centre for Disease Control recommendations:

– Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds.

– If hand-washing is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose.

– Avoid touching of your own face, mouth, eyes and nose.

– Avoid unnecessary physical contact with others, especially those who are unwell.

– If you are feeling ill, please stay home.

• Stay tuned. We will update this story, as we learn about more events impacted one way or the other in Langley.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langley Advance Times