‘Mamma Mia!’ smashes Chemainus Theatre Festival ticket sales record

Total expected to surpass 30,000 tickets before the show ends on Aug. 31

Mamma Mia! stars, from left, include: Erin Ormond, Stephanie Roth and Jenni Burke. Along with the rest of the cast, they can take great pride in becoming part of the Chemainus Theatre Festival’s best-selling show of all time. (File photo by Don Bodger)

Mamma Mia! has already broken the all-time sales record at the Chemainus Theatre Festival and there’s still six weeks left before the production ends on Aug. 31.

The previous top seller at the theatre was last year’s performances of Grease.

Mamma Mia! is destined to surpass the 30,000 ticket mark, projected Randal Huber, managing director of the Chemainus Theatre Festival.

The summer show is already more than 90 per cent sold.

Patron feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many calling it the best musical performance they’ve ever seen.

“We are thrilled with the artistic accomplishments and achievements that went into making this show such a success,” added Huber.

“As a registered not-for-profit society, with 80 per cent of revenue generated by ticket sales, having such a positive public response for our longest running show is exhilarating. We are fortunate to be situated in a community that is eager to support the arts and would like to thank everyone who has attended Mamma Mia! or is planning to attend before the show closes.

“The overwhelming success of shows such as Mamma Mia! and Grease helps ensure long-term sustainability for the theatre, and provides support for a wider breadth of programming and outreach.”

There are still a few tickets available for the smash summer musical, but people without tickets who want to see it are advised to act fast.