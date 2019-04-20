Mamma Mia! Here we go Ladysmith

Mamma Mia! is a 1999 musical based on the music of Abba. (Universal Pictures)

Chemainus Theatre might be gearing up for a big-time summer run of the hit musical Mamma Mia! but Ladysmith Secondary School is going to beat them to the punch.

The frothy, light-hearted, sequined showcase for the music of ’70s Swedish hitmakers Abba is scheduled to hit the LSS stage early next month.

Based on the book by Catherine Johnson, and made popular by the colourful 2008 movie starring Meryl Streep, Mamma Mia! is the tale of a young bride-to-be trying to discover her dad in advance of her wedding on a beautiful Greek island.

Launching through hit after Abba hit, Mamma Mia tells the story of Sophie, who, on a quest to discover her father’s identity, invites three men from her mother’s past to her upcoming wedding.

Caught by surprise, Donna, Sophie’s mother, reveals to her friends, the former Dynamos, that she has no idea which of the men is Sophie’s father.

The story unfolds with much laughter, tears, songs and dance in what promoters are calling the ultimate feel-good show!

LSS students have been working hard in preparation for this year’s musical production of Mamma Mia! Students are not only acting, singing and dancing in the show but also are involved in directing, choreographing and doing set design and tech.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and available at the LSS box office and at Salamander Books downtown Ladysmith!

The show runs May 2-4 and May 9-11. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show starts at 7:00 pm.