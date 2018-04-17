Malakwa and Revelstoke serve as backdrop for short film

Director Gabriel Correa reviews a shot during the portion of the short film Beautiful Gun which was shot in Malakwa and Revelstoke this past weekend. (Jen Fowler/Pure Life Photography)

Locations in Malakwa and Revelstoke will serve as the backdrop for a story of family drama during Christmas as part of an indie short film whch was shot in the area on April 14 and 15.

Columbia Shuswap Film Commissioner David Barritt said the film Beautiful Gun is a Vancouver-based production that used the Malakwa Café for interior and exterior scenes set at a roadside gas station and diner and also shot a scene at the Malakwa Heritage Church. Barritt said the film crew raced up to Revelstoke to shoot other scenes that required a snowy setting.

Barritt said he has been working with director Gabriel Correa and producer Kevin Leeson for about eight weeks helping them find locations, props and set pieces in the Columbia-Shuswap area. He said the film crew were very happy with their two days of shooting and got all the shots they needed.

According to IMDB, Correa has worked as an assistant director on other productions shot in Vancouver including television series Riverdale and Supernatural.

The cast and crew are now returning to Vancouver to finish shooting the movie which Barritt said is a story of struggles between a father and son.

Barritt said the film will be submitted to several festivals for screening but he isn’t sure which ones yet.

