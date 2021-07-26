Make your own zine at Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Make Art Wednesdays

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is inviting people to make their own zines on Wednesday, July 28 and Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Community Make Art Drop-ins from 1-7 p.m. on the gallery’s outdoor plaza.
Participants will create their own zines (small, hand-made magazines), responding to the theme “Under One Sky,” which is the exhibition currently underway at the Gallery.
The zine events are part of CVAG’s summer-long Community Make Art Drop-ins, which take place every Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. on the outdoor plaza at the corner of 6 Street and Duncan Ave.
For more information, visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com