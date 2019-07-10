MAINSTAGE: Hollywood hits the stage in Stones In His Pockets

Ladysmith Little Theatre’s presentation of Stones In His Pockets is the July 10 play for Theatre BC’s 2019 Mainstage festival being held at the ADSS Theatre in Port Alberni. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ladysmith Little Theatre rolled out an old favourite for their theatre lineup this year, and it has made Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival run as the travelling adjudicator’s selection. The South Island Zone production of Stones In His Pockets hits the ADSS Theatre stage in Port Alberni Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Ladysmith first brought Stones In His Pockets, by Marie Jones, to their community theatre stage in 2015. A two-man show about the filming of a Hollywood epic in rural Ireland, Stones in His Pockets features a pair of film extras, Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who tell the story by taking on all the roles themselves.

Charlie has aspirations to get his script made into a movie. Jake has recently returned from New York and is mesmerized, along with everyone else, by the famous, beautiful American star of the movie, Caroline, who fails to conquer an Irish accent.

Much of the comedy is derived from the efforts of the production crew to create the proper “Irish feel” and the cast of two who perform all 15 characters (men and women), often switching gender and voice with swift dexterity.

Under the direction of Ellen Paul, Ladysmith Little Theatre stalwarts Mort Paul and Torry Clark aim to bring these characters to life in hilarious split second-timing.

Stones in His Pockets is presented in two acts with a 20-minute intermission in between.

Tickets for all remaining Mainstage plays are available at the Capitol Theatre box office (4904 Argyle St.) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily or at the door for $25 each. Doors open at 7 p.m. and curtain rises at 7:30 p.m.

Adjudicator Dean Paul Gibson will lead an in-depth “coffee critique” of Stones in His Pockets on Thursday morning, July 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at ADSS in Room C-225/C226. Coffee critiques happen every morning at the same time with the previous night’s cast; audience members are welcome to come and listen in.