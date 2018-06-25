Magical couple sweeps Fraser Valley competition

The Fraser Valley Magic Circle has crowned two new performers of the year.

Last week, at Mission’s Opening Nite Theatre, a line up of professional entertainers took the stage for a special edition of Third Monday Magic – the monthly family show, hosted by the Fraser Valley Magic Circle.

Among those there to be judged by a jury of their peers were a couple, Jordan Vo and Care Elise. The magicians that night were competing for one of two awards, the title of 2018 Stage Magician of the Year and the Peter Reveen Variety Trophy named in honour of the late illusionist and hypnotist, Peter Reveen.

A couple both on stage and off, Jordan and Care can often be spotted throughout the Fraser Valley performing at festivals and events as a duo. But this time, they weren’t competing together, but as two solo acts.

The card wizard (Jordan), took home the “2018 Stage Magician of the Year” title with a heartwarming card routine about the couples’ 14-month-old daughter, Kiera.

“I can’t think of anything more amazing than my daughter. Everything she does is super magical,” said Jordan.

One of only a handful of professional female magicians in Canada, the storyteller (Care) shared an act that has been in the making for the past two years.

” As a mom, entertainer, and entrepreneur, it can be tough to find the time to build routines,” said Care, “but if you want something badly enough, you’ll see it through. I was inspired by a traditional Japanese performing art using a bamboo mat known as Nankin Tamasudare.”

She told a deeply personal story about her own experiences learning Japanese. As she wove her tale, her innocuous looking sushi mat transformed into a bridge, a house, and even the rising sun.

She was awarded the 2018 Peter Reveen Variety Trophy for Variety Act of the Year, for the second time (she had also won with a mentalism act in 2016).