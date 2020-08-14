Maddisun releases album ‘Self Reflections’

After years of songwriting and playing shows in the East Kootenay area, Maddisun has solidified her local following. The singer-songwriter and musician continues to grow in her musical abilities, and her passion for creating music.

In March of 2020 Maddisun received a Creative BC grant to further develop her online content and record some high quality music. She has projected a full length debut album release, an official website and official music video. Website and videography will be a collaborative project with Jordan Nering of AMP.

Maddisun took a very natural and off grid approach to this album recording. Reaching out to Barry Jones of Sincerity Sound Studio (Winlaw, B.C.), finding her perfect haven for hippy/music lifestyle. In just under a month Maddisun and her studio band (Kyle Albrecht on guitar/bass/prod. Jordan Lysenko on drums) created a beautiful piece of art that Maddisun has titled “Self Reflections.”

With 11 tastefully crafted songs under her belt, and a whole lot of self growth, Maddisun is pleased to be releasing Self Reflections. A much deeper and reflective release, lyrically and musically. You can expect to hear a lot of diversity in the tracks, with the classic and familiar sound in Maddisun’s powerful/soulful vocals.

Listen now and follow Maddisun on all streaming platforms to support her growing music career! Website: www.maddisunmusic.com

