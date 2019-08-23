Madchild brings demons of drug abuse to Vernon

One of the first musicians to openly talk about the growing prescription drug epidemic is laying his demons out on the stage in Vernon.

Swollen Members’ Madchild plays Status Nightclub on Sept. 1.

The multi-Juno Award-winning rapper from Vancouver chronicles his battle with prescription drug addiction in his new album Demons.

“I pulled through once again,” Madchild said in an interview with The Morning Star. “For a second time, here we go again.”

The cold realities of drug abuse are revealed in his album, released under his successful label, Battle Axe Records.

“We’re all struggling in one way, shape or form but we’ve got to figure out the best way to battle it. Demons never really leave. All you can do is fight back.”

For Madchild hitting the gym, trying new things and music are how he fights his demons.

“I do like 200 shows a year,” he said.

“That keeps me young. I just can’t find anything that makes me happier.”

While he may be 43 on paper, he doesn’t feel his age and he credits music for that.

“Ya, I’m older but I’m killing it still. I’m not even close to being done,” he said, noting that there are a lot of other rappers who are 10 years older than him and still going strong.

“To be able to still do it and have relevancy and be able to tour and do what I love is a blessing for sure.”

And he is stoked to return to the Okanagan.

“I used to live in Kelowna (many moons ago) so I’m very familiar with Vernon.”

Madchild is currently touring Canada with Las Vegas rapper Dizzy Wright.

Vernon’s show includes special guest, Robbie G, and opening performances Alfy’O, Non The Non, King Jamez, DJ Lopez and Profound.

For tickets to the show visit https://bit.ly/30cjLrO or purchase in person at the Downtown Internet Lounge, 2912 30th Ave.

READ MORE: Vernon grandma featured in hip hop video

READ MORE: Vernon hip hop artist NØX drops new single

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.