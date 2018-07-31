Gabriola Island’s Mad For Joy, led by Adam Kerby and Jocelyn Hallett, offer a folksy bluesy mix of melodies during their Downtown Live afternoon set at the Ross Street Plaza on Friday, July 27. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Mad for Joy offers blues mix of melodies
Gabriola Island due plays Downtown Live concert series
