MacDougall to kick off Highway 19 Concert Series

Whitehorse-based Sarah MacDougall will be in Campbell river on May 18 to open the new Highway 19 concert series which will bring nationally-touring artists to the small stage. She will be performing at Rivercity Stage on Homewood Road.

Sarah MacDougall is having a very good spring.

Fresh off a European tour, the Whitehorse-based, Sweden-born singer-songwriter was recently nominated for Pop Artist of the Year and Recording of the year at the Western Canadian Music Awards and was just named songwriter of the year at the Indies at Canadian Music Week in Toronto.

Next up is a tour of the eastern United States, but before that she’ll be in Campbell River on Saturday, May 18 for an intimate performance at Rivercity Stage along with Chris Wong on percussion and electronics. This is the first show of the brand new Highway 19 concert series that aims to bring nationally touring artists to the small stage in Campbell River throughout the year.

MacDougall will perform songs from her fourth and latest album All The Hours I Have Left To Tell You Anything which was produced by Montreal’s Marcus Paquin (Stars, the Barr Brothers, Timbre Timbre, Arcade Fire, The National). Written in the midst of the death of MacDougall’s grandparents, the birth of a niece, and a break up, the album is comprised of nine songs about strength, identity, birth, death, the breakdown of relationships, and the ghosts we honour and carry throughout, all influenced by the vastness of the Yukon landscape and the dark beauty of Scandinavia.

Tickets are available through the Tidemark Theatre for $22. Kids are free with a paying adult, and teens can get $5 tickets by contacting Highway 19 Concerts through the facebook page.

