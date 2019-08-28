LUNA: Thinking outside the ‘regular gallery’

Pauline Hunt will be making digital illustrations for Revelstoke's upcoming nocturnal art festival

LUNA Sound, LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder and LUNA Studio are coming to Revelstoke Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

Developed by a small group of creatives and executed with the help of hundreds of volunteers, Luna redefines a city known for outdoor adventure into a cultural destination.

LUNA is a weekend-long celebration of art and energy that takes place in downtown Revelstoke each fall and features several artists that transform the downtown core into a magical landscape of lights and incredulity.

Pauline Hunt, who is based in Revelstoke, is one of those artists.

Why did you want to be a part of LUNA? I have been volunteering at the Visual Arts Centre for the past 10 years. LUNA is such an exciting way to bring art into the community so I definitely wanted to take part. It’s a great opportunity for artists to really go crazy with their ideas to create pieces that would not normally fit in a regular gallery. It’s also a fabulous way to bring new visitors to Revelstoke during our shoulder season.

Hanging out with my art at the Revelstoke Garden & Art tour

What are you creating? Giant digital images on shop windows. I also created the website for the event.

What is the inspiration behind the piece/performance? Our beautiful mountains and ski culture.

How are you creating/making it? Computer design.

How did you start creating art? Just drawing at a very young age to pass the time (before screens). I took high school art at night school for a more intensive experience, then four years of college in illustration, graphic design and web design.

How has your art changed/developed since you started? I started with classic mediums such as acrylic paint, pastels and charcoal, but over the years started playing around with Photoshop and Illustrator on the computer, creating art digitally.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists? Be creative, surround yourself with creative people, go to art exhibits; you never know what will inspire you. Above all, don’t be too self-critical, art doesn’t have to be or look perfect.

