Luke Wallace to play fundraising concert in Comox

Luke Wallace will be performing a fundraising concert in Comox, March 19. File photo

On March 19, at the Little Red Church in Comox, acclaimed West Coast folk singer, Luke Wallace returns, after his Valley debut at last year’s Island MusicFest.

Wallace launched his new album, What On Earth, on March 6 and now begins a spring tour of southern BC and Vancouver Island.

Wallace’s songs are filled with light and feel like a call to action for connection.

“As the world gets weirder, I find increasing comfort in the songs of birds and the swaying of trees,” Wallace said of his latest album.

Wallace brings his show to the Comox Valley in support of the Wet’suwet’en Land Defenders and RAVEN Trust Legal Defence Fund. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the Little Red Church, 2182 Comox Ave.

Tickets are $15 available at the door.

Comox Valley Record