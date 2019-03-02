Luke McMaster brings Motown and soul to the Lester Centre

On March 8, McMaster performs his Icons of Soul tour in Prince Rupert, and then Quesnel, March 11

Luke McMaster is taking his Icons of Soul tour to northwest B.C. (Contributed photo)

Motown and soul-influenced performer Luke McMaster is taking his latest project to northwest B.C.

“It’s something they’ve never seen before,” he said over the phone from Calgary, where he’s kicking off his Icons of Soul tour.

Sure, he said, many bands will say that, but described the “fly on the wall” experience that he intends to deliver.

His influences have always been Motown and classic soul, but in his Icons of Soul, Vol. 1 album, he’s been able to get to the source of where that sounds came from.

“Some of the people that actually created that sound and are still now actively making music. A guy like Lamont Dozier, who wrote and produced like, Four Tops and The Supremes and Marvin Gaye, and they helped craft this new album with us,” McMaster said.

They also also shot a documentary chronicling that experience. Part of the show will include clips from the documentary, to help audiences connect with iconic Motown songs.

“I’ll be able to tell stories that I heard directly from the guy that was working with Diana Ross, and, in the studio with Marvin Gaye and then we wrote new music with him, it’s just a very fascinating kind of thing that happened that we bring to the stage,” he said.

After two years of constructing the album and documentary, the McMaster wanted to share the stories from his project to remind people of the Motown legacy.

He worked with Lamon Dozier, who wrote “I can’t help myself (Sugar pie, honey bunch)” and “You can’t hurry love”, the Rascals founder, Felix Cavaliere “Good Lovin’,” and “People got to be free”.

Originally from Brandon, Manitoba, McMaster has released four albums to date.

On his western Canada tour, McMaster is bringing a band, his voice, behind-the-scenes video clips to create an interactive night of music and stories for audiences at Lester Centre of the Arts, Prince Rupert, (March 8), Mount Elizabeth Theatre, Kitimat (March 9), and The Occidental, Quesnel (March 11).

For tickets and more details visit https://www.lukemcmaster.com/events

