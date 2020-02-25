LSS improv teams finish second in Vancouver Island competition

Ladysmith Senior Secondary’s improv teams have had some recent success in competition.

The senior team competed at the Vancouver Island Senior Improv Tournament in Courtenay February 14-16. They placed first in the semi-finals round on Saturday night, and moved to finals Sunday nice where they placed second to GISS from Salt Spring Island. GISS will move on to the national competition, which they have won for the past two years in a row.

The junior team placed second in the Vancouver Island Junior Improv Tournament on February 1.

“Congratulations to our fantastic LSS Senior Improv Team for placing a beautiful 2nd at the Canadian Improv Games Vancouver Island Regional Tournament! It was a great night of play all around and congratulations to GISS for moving on to Nationals,” LSS drama teacher, William Taylor said.

Ladysmith Chronicle