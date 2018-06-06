Lovestruck: A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan comes to Fort Langley

Relive the music of one of the most influential guitarrists of the 1980s blues revival.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Russell Earl Marsland brings Lovestruck: A Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan to the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley.

Marsland, who has been on Vancouver’s music scene for more than 30 years, performs popular hits such as Pride and Joy, The House is Rockin, Crossfire, Cold Shot, Little Wing, Life By the Drop, Tightrope, Voodoo Child, Look at Little Sister and Love Struck Baby.

In 1978, Marsland co-founded Vancouver’s legendary R&B All Stars, a band that played its first gig opening for Long John Baldry. He has since shared the stage with hundreds of artists, including The Allman Brothers, BB King, Chuck Berry, James Brown,Ray Charles and Steppenwolf.

Marsland also headlined the Vancouver International Jazz Festival for four consecutive years, and has been featured at the Pender Harbour Blues Festival and Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival.

Tickets for the Fort Langley show are $45 (plus facility fees and service charges) and are available through Ticketmaster. Call 1-855-955-5000 or go online to www.ticketmaster.ca.

Doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 7:30 p.m.

