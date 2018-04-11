Lovecoast coming to the Waverley Hotel April 14

Victoria-based indie-pop group Lovecoast is currently on a Western Canadian Tour and will be returning to the Island to play the Waverley Hotel in Cumberland on April 14.

Lovecoast is currently on the road, touring in support of their debut full-length album The Trip.

Joining Lovecoast for this show are West Coast indie rockers Towers and Trees.

The band recently premiered the video for the new single Motion on tastemaker music blog PopMatters.

The video was shot on location throughout Vancouver Island and features incredible cinematography highlighting the island’s natural beauty. The new track follows the album’s first single Lonely, which was released late last year.

Since its inception in 2013, Lovecoast has been delivering a new sound that won’t go unnoticed. The band finds inspiration in modern acts like the Cat Empire and Lake Street Dive, and classic legends such as Billie Holiday and Bruce Springsteen.

With the release of its debut EP Chasing Tides in 2014, Lovecoast began riding a wave of success due to an extensive tour schedule which helped to hone the band’s incredible live show. And with the much-anticipated release of The Trip, the group plans to continue riding that wave.

On this new album, the band defines who it is. From love songs to letdowns, the band’s retro-centric pop sound has never been more clear and you can feel that message in the new single Motion.

“Motion was one of those songs that fell together really quickly, mainly because the storyline is something I’ve lived through in basically all of my 20-something relationships prior to the one I’m in now,” says Lovecoast vocalist Danielle Sweeney.

For more information, visit Lovecoastmusic.com