Louisiana Hayride bringing Christmas show to Courtenay

If you are a fan of tribute acts, you will love A Louisiana Hayride Christmas.

The Louisiana Hayride celebrates the country and rockabilly hits of yesteryear, with tributes to such icons as Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison and Shania Twian

The cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show are bringing their special new show, A Louisiana Hayride Christmas, to the Sid Williams Theatre Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll be sure to get in the Christmas spirit as you listen to Elvis sing Blue Christmas, White Christmas and a show-stopping duet, I’ll Be Home For Christmas. Patsy Cline continues the Christmas theme with Let It Snow and Roy Orbison does the same with Pretty Paper.

Crystal Gayle sings her signature Christmas song, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, and Lefty Frizzell will have the whole audience singing with him to Silent Night.

In addition to enjoying your favourite ‘characters’ from the Louisiana Hayride Show and a few of the show’s most popular songs like I Walk the Line, If You’ve Got the Money, Four Walls, Tiger By the Tail and Pretty Woman, in this special Christmas edition you’ll be treated to the incredible vocals of the Louisiana Hayride cast when they sing as themselves!

Andrea Anderson will bring tears to your eyes with her incredible versions of Oh Holy Night and How Great Thou Art. William Brookfield and Gil Risling do a wonderful rendition of Away In A Manger, and Gil’s vocals and William’s instrumentation on Hark the Herald Angels will leave you breathless. We also have some fun — Derek Pulliam will have you chuckling when he sings It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas and the great Buck Owens song, Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy.

Woven throughout the songs are fascinating Christmas tidbits, delightfully presented by your host and creator of the show, Lori Risling. This show will take you on a magical Christmas journey, a delight from start to finish. You will love the songs, you will love the stories.

Tickets are available at the Sid Williams Theatre Box Office: 1-250-338-2430.

FMI: sidwilliamstheatre.com