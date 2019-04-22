Louis Stevenson featured poet at next Red Tree reading series

Louis Barrett Stevenson is the featured reader at the Red Tree reading series, Sunday, April 28, at the Abbey, 2689 Penrith Ave., Cumberland.

Born in Whitehorse, raised across Canada, son of Cree woman and English/Norwegian Canadian soldier, educated at various colleges and universities in B.C., Louis has worked in Australia, China and many logging camps in B.C. His teachers include Barry McKinnon, Robin Skelton, Steve Jones, Marilyn Bowering, Frank Moher, and David Suzuki. He says he didn’t always do well, but the teachers were very good.

Join us for open mic, starting at 7 p.m. Suggested donation, $5. No one turned away for lack of funds!