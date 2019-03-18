‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo comes to Abbotsford

Theresa Caputo from TLC’s hit show Long Island Medium is coming to Abbotsford Centre on Sunday, April 7.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way.

“The Experience” brings Caputo face to face with her fans, as she lets “spirit” guide her through the audience.

A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close hands-on experience regardless of seat location.

“The experience isn’t about believing in mediums; it’s about witnessing something life-changing,” Caputo says.

“It’s like Long Island Medium live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

The highly rated show Long Island Medium follows Caputo’s life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference – she can communicate with the dead.

Since she cannot “turn off” this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she encounters.

In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on such programs as Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon, Steve Harvey, Live with Kelly and Michael, Dr. Oz and The Today Show.

Caputo’s latest book – Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again – was released in 2017 and debuted on the New York Times Best Seller List at No. 3.

Caputo uses the lessons from spirit to guide the reader through grief toward a place of solace and healing.

Her first book, There’s More to Life Than This, was released in the fall of 2013.

Caputo’s second book, You Can’t Make This Stuff Up, was released in September 2014 and debuted at No. 9 on the NY Times Best Seller List.

Tickets for her show start at $39.75 (plus service charges) and are available at ticketmaster.ca, at the venue box office or by phone at 1-855-985-5000.