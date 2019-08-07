Lock’s Pharmacy gives back to community with free street party in Chilliwack

In celebration of its 70th anniversary, Lock's Pharmacy is going all out with a free concert and more

Organizers of the Lock’s Pharmacy 70th Anniversary Party, Trevor McDonald (left) and pharmacy general manager David Lock, have a huge street party planned for Saturday, Aug. 17. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

For 70 years Lock’s Pharmacy has been serving the people of Chilliwack, and now the staff want to say thank you to their customers and the community in a huge way.

On Saturday, Aug. 17, a portion of Main Street where the store has been located since 1949, will be closed down and Lock’s will be throwing a rocking street party with live music, food, prizes and more — and it’s free.

The party is based on community spirit and giving back, says general manager David Lock. He has a big party planned with six live bands including none other than Canadian rock band Chilliwack.

“He wants to put on a respectable family party, but he wants to add a little rock to it,” says fellow organizer Trevor McDonald.

Everyone is invited, not just Lock’s Pharmacy customers.

From noon until 8 p.m., folks can take in the music while enjoying a multitude of other things including: martial arts demos, face painting, free bottles of water, a bouncy castle, free popcorn, free doughnut samples, and the Ever After Princesses. There will also be memorabilia and pieces of Lock’s history on display inside the pharmacy.

Food truck Porkmafia will be serving up 500 complimentary barbecue meals to the homeless. Vouchers for the free meals were handed out beforehand to people who frequent at Ruth and Naomi’s, the Salvation Army, and RainCity Housing.

Additionally, the first 500 kids who arrive get a “golden ticket” which is good for a free hot dog, popcorn, ice cream and cotton candy.

“We’ve always believed in giving back,” says Lock. “My mom has been very generous to local charities and organizations and she’s instilled that in me.”

It’s a Lock “family tradition” to help out those in need. On an annual basis, the pharmacy supports at least 15 to 2o charities locally, nationally and internationally, and they’ve been doing so for as long as Lock can remember.

But it’s not just the donations to charities that’s important to Lock, it’s the time spent volunteering.

“That’s part of my life’s focus is to volunteer and give back,” he adds. “That is why I set up Volunteer Lane, to give everyone a chance to meet the local charities and hopefully sign up and help them out. There’s always a shortage of volunteers in any organization.”

He’s referring to a section of Patten Avenue that will feature info booths for about a dozen different non-profit organizations.

“Come on down and check out our charities and meet the people who make Chilliwack a great place,” says Lock.

McDonald says Lock has always wanted to do a street party in Chilliwack.

“He’s an avid music fan. It was a combination of David wanting to do something really nice for the community in the way of a free concert, and it timed out nicely with the 70th anniversary,” says McDonald.

This milestone is an ideal time to celebrate the Lock family business.

“My parents are both here to enjoy it. My dad’s 87 and my mom’s 84, so it’s a special time for us to celebrate the 70th anniversary together as a family.”

And what a celebration it’ll be.

Indigenous drummer Lek’Hoosh Arnie Leon of Chilliwack kicks it off at noon. Next up is four-piece smooth jazz, soulful trip-hop band The Sophistocrats at 12:15 p.m. At 1:45 p.m. is Chilliwack band Awake O’Sleeper, a Canadian roots rock band. Then at 3:15 p.m., local rockabilly band Six Gun Romeo hits the stage. Downshifter is a tribute to classic heavy metal music and they perform at 4:45 p.m. They’re also from Chilliwack.

And to close the night, the band Chilliwack will be rocking out on the stage into the evening. They perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“They’re really a community favourite as far as a rock band goes,” says McDonald. “What a great way to end this party.”

He and Lock are inviting everyone to come and join the street party while spending some time getting to know Chilliwack’s non-profit organizations.

“The whole point is you can’t take it with you. The more you give back the better everybody is,” says Lock. “My grandfather, John, started Lock’s in 1949 and my father, Ewart, carried it forward and I’m proud to keep our family business going and it be successful. I want to share that with the community.”

The Lock’s Pharmacy and Home Health Care 70th Anniversary Party is Saturday, Aug. 17 from noon until 8 p.m. at 9181 Main St. Everything will be free with the exception of some of the food vendors.

And those needing to get their prescriptions filled that day? Not to worry. The pharmacy will be open regular Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After all, they still need to serve their customers.

