Local singer Raymond Salgado to appear on CTV reality TV show ‘The Launch’

In January Nanaimo’s Raymond Salgado will been seen on the new CTV program The Launch, which features 30 emerging artists from across the country. (Photo courtesy CTV)

Raymond Salgado is looking for his big break, and he might get it on national television.

In January the local singer will appear in the new CTV program The Launch, which features 30 emerging artists from across Canada as they are mentored by industry professionals as they attempt to craft a hit song. According to CTV, 10,000 musicians applied to the program.

Salgado, who has a background in music festival competition and musical theatre, said he saw a notice about the program online and decided to give it a shot. He said he’s never tried something like this before and he couldn’t believe it when he heard he made the cut.

“I really thought it was my time to showcase my talent and what I’ve got. I’ve always loved performing and the joy of performing and I’ve always loved inspiring others to go for their dreams and this is what I wanted to do for a long time because music is a big part of what I do,” he said.

“I’m hoping to just get the exposure but also just to inspire people, everyone who has a dream, to just keep going. Keep fighting for it.”

Salgado said some filming already took place in the fall. He said the experience was “really scary” and while he didn’t quite know what to do or expect, he was grateful to be there. He said the professional guidance the show offered is another benefit that he sees as helping his artistic development.

“It was unbelievable,” Salgado said.

“Just the whole experience of being there was something that still, to this day, I still can’t believe I made it on because … 10,000 people auditioned and I’m just one of the lucky 30 that got this opportunity.”

But before he appears on television, Salgado will be performing at Nanaimo-raised singer-songwriter Allison Crowe’s Tidings Christmas concert at St. Andrew’s United Church on Dec. 23. He said he’s been performing at her shows for the last number of years.

“She’s amazing. Such an amazing artist .. such an amazing performer,” Salgado said.

“She never fails to impress me. She just brings so much energy onstage and it’s just such an honour every time to perform at her Tidings concerts.”

He said he feels motivated performing with someone else who started in Nanaimo before finding success as a professional musician.

“It’s so inspiring because that’s what I want to be doing,” he said.

And if his appearance on The Launch is a success he may be one step closer to achieving that goal.

The Launch comes to CTV on Jan 10.

