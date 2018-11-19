Local potters gearing up for holiday sale

Have you ever imagined turning your hand to pottery or are you just looking for a great Christmas gift?

On Saturday, Nov. 24, there will be over twenty local potters on hand with their functional and decorative pottery at The Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay.

Have you ever imagined turning your hand to pottery or are you just looking for a great Christmas gift?

On Saturday, Nov. 24, there will be over twenty local potters on hand with their functional and decorative pottery at The Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay. These members of The Comox Valley Potters’ Club have been spending their days in their solitary studios around the valley, making, glazing and firing all kinds of pots.

They like nothing more than a chance to change from their muddy studio garb and to meet and chat with those who are curious about their work and appreciate their finished products.

As anyone who has ever made a wonky ceramic ashtray as a child can tell you, there is something thrilling about transforming a lump of clay into fired useful object. In fact, the shared love of clay that unites the Comox Valley Potters, is ‘centred’ on the transformation of malleable clay to beautiful objects – most often functional, sometimes purely decorative.

There is just no limit on the imagination when it comes to clay. There will be Christmas decorations, many fine mugs, bowls – of all shapes and sizes, teapots, casseroles, platters, serving dishes, wall pieces and everything in between. As well, there will YANA chili bowls, donated by club members, for sale. Those proceeds will go to YANA as part of the Club’s ongoing fundraising efforts on behalf of this local charity that supports Comox Valley families.

The Comox Valley Potters’ Club was founded almost 30 years ago by a small group of passionate ceramic artists. Now the club has more than 60 members. Just counting those participating in this sale, between them, they have several centuries of potting experience. The aim of the group was and is to promote the art and craft of pottery and provide a place where students of pottery can flourish. The club has strong ties to the North Island College Ceramics Program and to The Potter’s Place Gallery in Courtenay.

The sale runs from 11 a.m until 4 p,m, at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay. Admission is free. Instead, we ask that our patrons make a small donation to the Comox Valley Food Bank – a food item or a twonie, for example. It is all greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit www.comoxvalleypotters.ca and on Facebook www.facebook.com/ComoxValleyPottersClub.