Local musicians make music video

Ray Gareau, owner of Ray’s Music in Kimberley, recently launched a new music video in collaboration with songwriting partner, Curtis Kaldestad and three girls from the Bavarian Barbarians.

The music video, Bob Your Head, was written, shot and edited by Gareau and Kaldestad.

“Bob Your Head features Adrenaline Crush, Little Bo Creep and Demolition Dolly of the Bavarian Barbarians,” said Gareau. “The Bavarian Barbarians, hailing from Kimberley, BC, are a group of roller skaters representing the sportsmanship, sisterhood and sass of the roller derby world.”

“One night, as the trio were unwinding having fun at a local karaoke bar, I happened to be there having a drink and listed to Crush, Creep and Dolly sing a few of their favourite songs. I could visualize them singing a song that I and songwriting partner, Curtis co-wrote. Not knowing they were all close friends and part of the local roller derby team, I approached each of them individually and asked them to sing Bob Your Head. Then I found out that they are all friends and part of the roller derby team. The girls wanted to encorporate roller skates into the video and the rest, they say, is history.”

This is the second music video that Gareau has produced this year, the first one they put out was in June and it’s called Watch Out.

