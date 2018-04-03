Local musician bringing chamber music concert to area

Cache Creek musician Carmen Ranta is partnering with Kamloops pianist Dimiter Terziev—well known to local audiences for his work with the Sage Sound Singers—for a two-person chamber music concert called “Tangos, Times, and Travels”. The concert is part of a series produced by the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops, and will be performed in Kamloops on April 21, but local residents can see the concert at the St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft on Saturday, April 14.

Ranta—who will be playing the soprano and alto saxophones—says that she and Terziev thought it would be nice to perform in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek area, to allow more local residents a chance to attend. “We’ve worked on some very interesting pieces,” she says, “including ‘Histoire de Tango’ by [Argentinian composer] Astor Piazzolla, who was a classical musician and tango composer. The piece is a history of tango music, from 1900 to the tango of today, with all types of rhythms and melodies.”

The duo will also be performing “Fantasy” by Canadian composer Denis Bedard. “It’s a light but intense piece which is famous for saxophone and piano,” says Ranta. “And we’ll be doing two larger pieces, both by female composers from France, for piano and alto sax. They’re both very beautiful pieces from the 20th century, with lots of different textures.” Ranta is also excited to be performing “Tableaux de Provence”, five short pieces by Paul Maurice, and notes that there will be some solo piano pieces for Terziev.

The concert is being sponsored by St. Alban’s Church, and Ranta says that the hall is the perfect venue for such an intimate form of music as chamber music. “It gives the audience a chance to get to know a little about the performers.” She adds that they will be making use of the new electric Clavinova piano that has been purchased with funds raised by the congregation of St. Alban’s. “It’s really great.”

She notes that chamber music is one of the most delicate and under-supported music forms out there. “We hope to expand the listeners’ ears a little, and are really trying to promote this art form. The idea is to have a smaller group in a smaller venue, which is much more intimate. For me that’s very satisfying as a performer.”

Ranta says that before she had four children she was involved with a lot of music groups in Kamloops. “Now that the kids are growing up, I’m excited to have more time to put into larger performances.” She’s excited that the concert will enable her to play the soprano sax in the area for the first time, but adds that she and Terziev are equals in the way the music is written.

“It’s not a soloist and an accompanist. The instruments communicate with each other. And I like to work with Dimiter. He’s a fantastic pianist.

“I’m really excited for this concert. It’s been a fun journey, and the music has been a lot of fun. We hope to get lots of people out; it’s really beautiful music.”

“Tangos, Times, and Travels” will take place starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft. Tickets are $20 (adults) and $10 (students) at the door; they can also be purchased in advance at the Journal office during regular hours (cash only).