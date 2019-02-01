Local group, Artists At Work, is showcasing a ‘lovely’ new exhibit at the Hope Arts Gallery

Titled You Got to Have H_EART, this exhibit is the lasted work by the Hope group, Artists At Work

A display of paintings created by members of Artists At Work in 2017: the group has created a new exhibit--You Got to Have H_EART--that will be showcased at the Hope Arts Gallery during the month of February. (Submitted)

The Hope Arts Gallery is getting itself into the mood as the calendar gets read to flip to February, the month of love, with its presentation of You Got to Have H_ART, which is composed of work done by the local group, Artists at Work (AAW).

AAW was formed when nearly a dozen local artists joined forces to paint, share ideas, and encourage each other every Friday at the Grace Baptist Church.

READ MORE: November show at the Hope Arts Gallery an intergenerational collaboration

“It’s a place and time where evolving artists bring their own supplies and equipment (and) practise their skills (while learning) from their contemporaries,” wrote the Hope Arts Council in a press release. “There is no instructor, the fees are low, (and) they sponsor the occasional workshop and have an annual exhibit and sale at various locations in the area.”

For February, through the Hope Arts Gallery (349 Fort St.), AAW presents You Got to Have H_ART, which launches the Gallery’s 2019 Backroom Shows series on Friday, Feb. 1, from 7 til 9 p.m. Artists at Work will be in attendance, and light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit, runs until Feb. 28. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sundays, from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m., and is operated by the Hope and District Arts Council.

For more information, please call 604-869-3400, or email HopeArts@telus.net.