Local fishing guide looking for Storyhive votes

Kai White is looking to examine wild salmon stocks and their protection with documentary

Local fishing guide Kai White is looking for public votes to help him in his goal of producing a documentary on wild salmon in the region. Photo submitted

Local photographer Eiko Jones and his partner Kim Isles aren’t the only ones looking to secure a $50,000 grant in the Telus Storyhive initiative during the current intake of applications.

Kai White, local fishing guide and grandson of world-famous fisherman Charlie White, is gathering the stories from fellow young people in Campbell River to share in a ground-breaking documentary called Backbones and Bloodlines, which will look to turn attention to “his generation’s battle against losing wild salmon forever,” according to the film’s pitch on storyhive.com.

Featuring a range of voices from Instagram influencers to scientists, White proposes to tell an exciting new story that showcases the diverse range individual efforts deployed in the fight for wild salmon that have sustained his family – along with many others – for generations.

“This is a project close to my heart,” White says, “and in supporting this film by voting for my pitch, you’ll be helping to promote the innovative and sustainable strategies that are fighting to uphold the culture and environment that wild salmon have sustained for millennia on the B.C. coast.”

Louisa Gilbert with Wild Bus Films has come on-board the project as producer, calling the film “an original take on an urgent story.”

You can vote for up to five projects per day from now until the end of the month.

Here’s the direct link to vote for Backbones and Bloodlines

And here’s the pitch video:

