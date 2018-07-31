Local car show a success

The “Sun Valley Cruise-In” Car Show returned to Vernon. The recent event ran throughout the weekend and many car enthusiasts travelled to Vernon to see the show for themselves.

The car show was brought back by popular demand, and was organized by hard working volunteers from various local car clubs and automotive enthusiasts. With good weather and a great turnout this year, organizers consider it a success.

The event included live music and an opportunity for car enthusiasts to check out the various cars lined up on Saturday July 21 and continued the next day in Polson park.

As the custom and restored vehicles were leaving the after the Sunday show, it was a good opportunity to get a shot or two of the vehicles in line. Local resident Rory White took this opportunity to snap a few photographs for the Morning Star.

Related: Collectors unite at Vernon car show

Related: Cars Cruise-In to Vernon

Related: Local car show returns

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.