Local authors featured at 2020 North Island Writers Conference sneak preview

North Island College's English Department and the Comox Valley Writers Society is inviting the public to a special preview of the upcoming 2020 North Island Writers Conference, Friday, Nov. 29 at the Stan Hagen Theatre.

A special preview of the 2020 North Island Writers Conference will feature 10 local artists who will be part of the conference. Illustration provided

The event will feature 10 notable local authors who will be attending the upcoming 2020 North Island Writers Conference. The authors will present readings from their body of work.

“We’re excited to be able to gather these amazing writers together for this special night,” said Nick van Orden, NIC English instructor, and organizer of the Write Here Readers Series. “It’s a wonderful range of local talent who have vast and varied bodies of work.”

Presenters include Paula Wild, Judy Le Blanc, Jennifer Manuel, Michelle Simms, Jeanette Taylor, Marlet Ashley, J.P. McLean, Jayne Barnard, Traci Skuce, and Terrance James.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Comox Valley Writers Society, which also co-presents the 2020 North Island Writers Conference, which runs at NIC’s Comox Valley campus from January 24-26.

“This exciting pre-conference event is not just for North Island Writers Conference participants; anyone interested in reading, writing, or the local arts community will be interested in the stellar lineup of local writers we’ve gathered together,” said van Orden.

Everyone is welcome to attend on Friday, Nov. 29 in the Stan Hagen Theatre, located in Komoux Hall at NIC’s Comox Valley campus. The event begins at 6:30 pm.

Admission is free and there will be light refreshments during the intermission.

For details about the 2020 North Island Writers Conference and each of the featured presenters, please visit www.cvwriterssociety.ca.