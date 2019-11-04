Local Author Festival returns to The Book Man in downtown Chilliwack

Second year for book event celebrating 11 local authors in the Fraser Valley

“The Book Man not only wants to showcase some local work, but also wants to nurture the creative fire that is prevalent in and around Chilliwack,” says co-owner Amber Price about The Book Man’s Local Author Festival. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Calling all Chilliwackian readers — it’s time for another Local Author Festival at The Book Man.

This is the second year the local book store is hosting the annual festival, which takes place Friday, Nov. 8.

A total of 11 Fraser Valley authors will be in attendance and they will all be reading from, and signing, copies of their books that day.

“Story is the backbone of our community. The Book Man not only wants to showcase some local work, but also wants to nurture the creative fire that is prevalent in and around Chilliwack,” says co-owner Amber Price. “What better way to do that than by hosting another Local Author Fest?”

Come and immerse yourself in The Book Man’s forest of bookshelves, and prepare to hear some great work from talented local authors. Hear from a variety of genres ranging from fantasy to true crime, poetry to nonfiction.

There will be also door prizes and refreshments.

The Local Author Festival is on Friday, Nov. 8 at The Book Man (45939 Wellington Ave.), and runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Keep an eye on The Book Man’s Facebook page for a week of book giveaways.

