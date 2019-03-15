Local artists find a voice in Sooke

ARTiFACTS in its fifth year and keeps growing

Linda Gordon shows the image of the painting that inspired her poem “The Kiss”. The poem is featured in the Sooke Arts Council’s book “Art and Word” and Gordon will be one of the authors doing readings at the upcoming ARTiFACTS show. (contributed)

The Sooke Arts Council’s fifth annual ARTiFACTS show is coming up fast and one of the driving forces behind the show, Linda Gordon, is excited about the upcoming event.

ARTiFACTS features a collection of Sooke artists that span a host of mediums and styles. It takes place in the upper gallery of the Sooke Region Museum and in the pavilion on the museum grounds.

One of the attractions of this year’s show is readings provided by local authors who give voice to the artworks included in the arts council’s book, Art and Word. That book was published in 2018 and explores the links between the written word and visual art.

RELATED: Book features Sooke artists and authors

“We will have about five or six authors reading their work, and we’ll be showcasing the visual art that inspired the words,” Gordon said.

Gordon will read her poem, The Kiss, which was inspired by a painting done by local artist and district councillor Brenda Parkinson entitled Winter Love.

Gordon said the first Art and Word publication did extremely well, selling out its first printing and has inspired the arts council to explore the compilation of a second book.

“We’re hard at work on the next volume of the work – a project that may well result in a series at some point. Well at least we’re talking about it,” said Gordon with a chuckle.

“It was such a great project. I’d really love to see it develop into a series. We have so much talent in Sooke and the ekphrastic poetry is the ideal way of bringing it to the attention of the public.”

(For those of you not up on your Greek, the term ekphrasis is used to describe creative writing used to describe a work of art.)

All proceeds from the Art and Word project will go toward a scholarship for an Edward Milne Community School student who will study either art or literature.

While the readings will take place on March 30 between noon and 2 p.m., the full ARTiFACTS show will run between March 22 and April 28 at the Sooke Museum and will feature displays by local artists, as well as some other special presentations.

There is no charge for the event.

mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter