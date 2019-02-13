Local actors shine in side-splitting comedy Noises Off

Actors from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in Theatre In The Country's seventh season opener

Nathan Woods as Selsdon and Brooke Walker as Poppy in Theatre In The Country’s production of Noises Off. (screen shot)

Local actors are at the helm of Theatre in the Country’s seventh season opener Noises Off.

The cast for this new production features Maple Ridge actor Jimmy Berkenpas along with Joshua Osborne and Derek Boe from Pitt Meadows.

Called the “funniest play ever written” by the New York Post, the play, by Michael Frayn, has been entertaining audiences since it first opened in London in 1988.

Theatre In The Country had to leave it’s former location in east Maple Ridge in 2017 and has finally found a permanent home in Langley at the Langley Vineyard Church.

“The church has been very gracious to us”, explained artistic director Reg Parks.

“They have opened their doors, allowed us to make changes to the space, and have shown that they are a great supporter of the arts. We are very pleased to have found this as our new home.”

Parks and his team of volunteers have added in raised seating, a place for the roast beef buffet and extended the church’s stage area to accommodate their large scale productions.

Theatre In The Country first mounted Noises Off in its second season.

“It’s always been a favourite of mine,” laughed Parks.

“But doing it on a 12 foot-wide stage was a crazy undertaking,” he said, referring to the stage at their original home in Whonnock. Five years later they have a lot more room, which is perfect for a show where the set has to turn completely around.

Noises Off is a play within a play. It opens at a dress rehearsal for a show called “Nothing On”, as the actors struggle with technical troubles, artistic quarrels and interpersonal relationships. Nothing goes right as the shows descends into the chaos of true farce.

Act two has the audience watching a production of “Nothing On” from backstage. The relationship angst has gotten worse and the show continues to have grave troubles as the actor’s soldier on.

Noises Off runs from Feb. 14th to Mar. 2nd at Theatre in the Country.

Wednesday and Thursday nights offer discount tickets of 10 per cent off.

Groups of eight or more get a reduced rate, as do seniors and those under 26.

The show can be enjoyed with a three-course roast beef dinner, vegetarian options available, or theatre only.

• Tickets are available on the website:www.theatreinthecountry.com or by calling 604-259-9737.