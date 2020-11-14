Live-streamed jazz concert from Quebec duo at Studio 64

The third concert in the 'Live-streamed at Studio 64' fall series will be aired Saturday, November 21, when renowned Canadian jazz singer, pianist, and composer Elizabeth Shepherd and acclaimed guitarist and composer Michael Occhipinti will perform.

Elizabeth Shepherd and Michael Occhipinti have been working together for close to a decade, touring internationally on each other’s respective musical projects. Michael’s guitar work has been called “miraculous”, garnering him 10 JUNO nominations, while Elizabeth has been credited with furthering a hip brand of jazz for a new generation, earning her 5 JUNO nominations and two Polaris Prize nominations. Her album “Montreal” was hailed by The Globe and Mail as “Chick Corea-like space jazz piano meets French jazz pop intricacies” and the Ottawa Citizen described it as “Smart, progressive lyrics over concise but richly textured compositions that ride contemporary, funky grooves”.

The two have finally joined forces to record their first album as co-leaders, under the name ESMO. It’s a collection of hidden gems from the Canadian songbook, as well as a handful of re-workings of jazz standards, all done in their signature soulful style. While the pandemic has delayed the international album launch tour, they are delighted to be gracing the virtual stage of Studio 64 for an intimate ‘one night only’ of music and storytelling on November 21.

The concert will be live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube at 7 p.m. Links will be available on the Kimberley Arts Council-Centre 64 website – info@kimberleyarts.com – and on social media shortly before the concert. While the concert is free, donations will be gratefully accepted.

