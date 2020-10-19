Live-streamed concerts at Studio 64 continue

MIKE REDFERN

Kimberley Arts Council’s fall series of Live-streamed concerts at Studio 64 continues via Zoom and Youtube on October 24 at 7 p.m. when the popular Kimberley blues/rock trio, Leather Apron Revival, performs.

The first concert in the series live-streamed on September 25th featuring local quartet, Take Four, led by trumpeter/trombonist/vocalist Randy Marchi. This concert, the second in the series, features another Kimberley band, Leather Apron Revival, led by Lennan Delaney on lead vocals, fiddle, and guitar, backed by Grady Pasiechnyk on bass, guitar and vocals, and Jeff Rees on drums, percussion and vocals. Leather Apron Revival, in keeping with the band’s blacksmithing title, plays blues/rock ‘with a molten metal motif’. The band recently recorded its first self-titled EP at Leeroy Stagger’s Rebeltone Ranch, featuring six songs in which Delaney’s Cape Breton roots are evident.

The live-streamed concert from Studio 64 can be viewed on Zoom and Youtube. For links via Instagram and Facebook check the Centre 64 website at www.kimberleyarts.com on concert day.

The three-concert series concludes on November 21st, with a concert by Juno nominated jazz vocalist/pianist/composer Elizabeth Shepherd, and guitarist/composer Michael Occhipinti, live-streamed from Elizabeth Shepherd’s home in the Laurentians.

For more information about these concerts call or email Centre 64 at 250-427-4919 or at info@kimberleyarts.com.

READ MORE: Live at Studio 64 fall concert series becomes Live Stream at Studio 64

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kimberley Bulletin