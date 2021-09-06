Live performances coming to Miners’ Hall

Trail and District Arts Council is bringing live performances to the stage once again

Trail and District Arts Council presents a series of three live performances at Miners Hall in Rossland starting with the one-woman biographical musical masterpiece “Josephine”.

After stops in Florida, New York, and Louisiana the much lauded one-woman play, Josephine, is coming to Rossland.

Co-creator, performer, costume designer and choreographer Tymisha Harris brings iconic burlesque performer Josephine Baker to life in a musical that combines cabaret, theatre, and dance to tell her fascinating story.

Josephine kicks off a series of live performances at Miners’ Hall this fall, courtesy of the Trail and District Arts Council.

The series starts on Oct. 11-12 with the biographical musical, followed by the Comic Strippers, Fully Clothed on Oct. 13-14, and the Marc Atkinson trio with Cameron Wilson on Oct. 20-21.

Baker was born in St. Louis in 1906. She achieved only moderate success in the United States, despite starring alongside white romantic leading men in films in the 1930s. But after moving to Europe in 1924, she became an international superstar.

Off the stage, Josephine was also a remarkable woman – a spy for the French Resistance in WWII, a civil rights activist, and mother to 12 adopted children.

She had multiple interracial marriages and homosexual relationships and performed in men’s clothing before the term “drag” was commonly used. Her success often gave her the opportunity to live free from the racial oppression of her home nation, though she never stopped yearning for acceptance in America.

Josephine shatters stereotypes of race, gender roles and sexuality in this intimate, charming and haunting cabaret with a twist.

• In this stripped down two-person version of The Comic Strippers improv comedy troupe show that’s been wowing audiences across the globe since 2011, members from the cast shed their characters, leave their shirts on, and keep the laughs going.

In The Comic Strippers – Fully Clothed these comedic 10’s are dressed to the nines!

Canada’s best improvisational comedians take your suggestions and create spontaneous comedy sketches right before your eyes.

A fun, variety filled, high energy comedy experience with performers that have been seen on CBC’s Just for Laughs, CTV’s Comedy Inc., NBC’s Late Friday, CBC’s Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CTV’s Comedy Now, CBC’s Halifax Comedy Festival and many more.

Don’t miss this chance to see members of the award-winning Canadian comedy troupe doing what they do best… improv comedy.

Roman Danylo has appeared at numerous shows and festivals including CTV’s Comedy Now, Comedy Inc., Corner Gas, CBC’s Just For Laughs, The Debaters, Winnipeg & Halifax Comedy Festivals.

Chris Casillan is a long-time Vancouver, B.C.-based actor, improviser, comedian and musician, and two-time Canadian Comedy Award winner.

• Trail & District Arts Council presents the Marc Atkinson Trio.

After more than two decades of musical output, Marc Atkinson is both difficult to define and readily identifiable. He is first and foremost a masterful acoustic guitarist who combines lyricism, rhythmic precision, and technical mastery into a distinctive guitar voice.

That voice is further defined by Atkinson’s significant talents as a composer of lush and melodic original works. His virtuosity and compositional strengths are showcased in the recordings and live performances of the Marc Atkinson Trio, the internationally renowned acoustic trio described by Jurgen Goethe as “one of the top 10 of the world’s working string trios.”

The current Trio includes Brett Martens on rhythm guitar and Joey Smith on bass. And for this performance they’re being joined by Cameron Wilson, a violinist and composer. Wilson plays with the National Broadcast Orchestra, Van Django, and Mariachi del Sol; his compositions have been heard on the CBC, NPR and BBC; and he’s recorded with everyone from Bryan Adams to Spirit of the West.

Tickets for each show are $25. Call 250-368-9669 or drop into the Bailey Box Office during regular box office hours at 1501 Cedar Ave., Trail. COVID restrictions in place.

