Live performance returning to Nanaimo’s Port Theatre

The Port Theatre, which closed in March in response to COVID-19, is reopening and recently announced the lineup of its fall 2020 Spotlight Series. (Bulletin file photo)

It’s showtime once again at the Port Theatre.

On Sept. 1 the theatre announced its fall 2020 Spotlight Series linuep. Five acts will take to the stage in the coming months, with 50 physically distanced seats available for each show, as well as the option to view the performances online from home via live-stream.

The series starts on Oct. 17, as the local mother-son duo of singer Joëlle Rabu and arranger Nico Rhodes present No Regrets, a tribute to French singer Edith Piaf, whose music Rabu has performed for decades.

On Nov. 1 Port Theatre regulars the Bergmann Piano Duo, who were scheduled to perform in the Vancouver Island Symphony’s season-ending concert in April before the pandemic struck, make their return with an evening of classical music.

Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Jill Barber plays the Port Theatre on Nov. 6, followed by flamenco-rock fusion guitarist Eric Harper, who hails from Victoria, on Nov. 27.

The Spotlight Series concludes on Dec. 6 with a Christmas concert by Chemainus crooner Ken Lavigne, featuring seasonal tunes both modern and traditional.

Tickets are on sale for members starting Sept. 10. For more information, visit www.porttheatre.com.

